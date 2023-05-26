Latest iOS update causes iPhone battery woes, but no need to panic!

In recent days, iPhone users worldwide have been grappling with a frustrating battery problem following the release of Apple’s iOS 16.5 update.

Complaints flooding social media platforms reveal that the update is wreaking havoc on battery life, leaving users exasperated.

Charging speeds have also been affected, with some unfortunate individuals reporting that their iPhones take an astonishing three hours to reach full charge. But fret not, for this battery hiccup is entirely normal and temporary.

When major operating system (OS) updates like iOS 16.5 are rolled out, iPhones often require reindexing of data and recalibration of battery settings.

Also read: Apple to spend billions of dollars on US-made 5G tech

This recalibration process initially leads to faster battery drain. However, this issue resolves itself within a few days of the update.

In addition to recalibration, new OS updates often trigger app-specific updates, further burdening the iPhone’s battery. But fear not, as once these apps adapt to the latest iOS version, the battery drain subsides.

Apple’s iOS 16.5 update brings important fixes, patching a loophole that allowed unauthorized access to contact books from the lock screen.

It also introduces Pride celebration lock screen wallpapers and a dedicated Sports tab in Apple News, offering easy access to team scores and standings.

Also read: Leaked renders reveal size comparison: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Rest assured, your iPhone is experiencing a temporary iOS 16.5-induced hangover, and there is no cause for long-term concern.

If you still have worries about your battery health, you can check for official battery warnings in Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

Stay tuned for Apple’s upcoming major iOS revision, iOS 17, expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2023 on June 5.