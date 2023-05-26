PTI’s Babar Awan departs for London unexpectedly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close friend and legal advisor, Babar Awan, has made an unannounced departure from Pakistan.

According to the reports, Awan boarded a flight to London from Islamabad International Airport at 1pm on Friday.

The flight, Virgin Atlantic VS379, is scheduled to arrive in London around 5pm Pakistan time.

He said in a tweet, he was with the party and had left the country for “ pre-arranged private engagements.“

“I have left the country for pre-arranged private engagements. All my medicines are Pakistani and treated by proud Pakistani doctors. Imran was a friend before, now he is my leader, Tehreek-e-Insaf is my larger family and Pakistan is my destination,” he said.

Awan is known for his vocal criticisms of the PDM government. He joined the PTI in 2017 after being associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party for several years.

In recent days, PTI has seen its several leaders quitting the party or stepping down from their posts.