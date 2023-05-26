Firdous Ashiq Awan parts ways with PTI

Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday announced her disassociation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan, citing the May 9 incidents.

The former provincial minister, while commencing the presser said: “Good to see you,” noting that the atmosphere of Pakistan and its capital is filled with the phrase.

During the press conference, Awan expressed that Imran Khan’s agenda has become ‘detrimental to the nation’.

“Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot coexist,” she said, adding that former prime minister has turned into an ‘adversary of allies’ rather than enemies.

“In my 22 years of political journey, I have never witnessed such events,” she said denouncing the attacks on army installations on May 9.

She revealed that the riots of May 9 were orchestrated from Zaman Park as part of a conspiracy driven by external motives.

The objective of this conspiracy was to discredit institutions and appease foreign powers, she added.

Yesterday, three PTI leaders — Maleeka Bokhari, Jamshed Cheema, and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema — announced quitting the Khan-led party.