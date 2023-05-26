May 9 vandalism: Former IG Sindh’s son arrested

Rizwan Zia, the son of the former IG Sindh Zia ul Hassan, has been taken into custody on Friday in connection with Jinnah House vandalism.

As per reports, police arrested Rizwan after they uncovered his location through geo-fencing.

The authorities have stated that Rizwan is the son-in-law of a retired army officer.

Earlier, the Interior Minister rejected the impression that all the individuals arrested in connection with arson and vandalism will be tried in the military courts.

He said there is a possibility that only six to seven out of four hundred and ninety-nine FIRs registered regarding May 9 and 10 violent acts will face trials in military courts.

He said 88 FIRs have been registered under Anti-Terrorist Act (ATC) and the remaining 411 under other laws.

Rana Sanaullah said that under Anti-Terrorism Act, 3946 people have been arrested for their involvement in the violent acts across the country.

These include 2588 from Punjab and 1099 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In other cases, the Interior Minister said, 5536 people, were arrested and eighty percent of them have been released on bail.