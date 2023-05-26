Cambodian killed by 40 crocodiles after falling in enclosure

About 40 crocodiles killed a Cambodian man on Friday after he fell into their enclosure on his family’s reptile farm, police said.

The 72-year-old was trying to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in.

The main group of reptiles then set about him, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap awash with blood.

“While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure,” Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP.

“Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead,” he said, adding that the remains of the man’s body were covered with bite marks.

He said one of the man’s arms was bitten off and swallowed by the crocodiles.

A two-year-old girl was killed and eaten by crocodiles in 2019 when she wandered into her family’s reptile farm in the same village, the police chief said.

There are a number of crocodile farms around Siem Reap, the gateway city to the famous ruins of Angkor Wat.

The reptiles are kept for their eggs, skins and meat as well as the trade in their young