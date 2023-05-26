Parents arrested after starving 10-year-old son runs away to beg for food

Two parents in Georgia have been charged with attempted murder after their malnourished 10-year-old son was found wandering the neighborhood in search of food, in an upscale suburb of Griffin.

According to authorities, the kid was starving and begging not to be returned to his home.

The child seemed very small, very thin, and his skin was discolored, said police, adding that he weighed a mere 36 pounds, approximately half the weight of an average 10-year-old.

Reportedly, neighbors discovered the emaciated child. He was, then, taken to a hospital, where he is currently being treated for malnutrition and a low heartbeat.

The kid, whose name has not been disclosed, was also suffering from a ‘dental injury and disfiguration’.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the young boy had been ‘deliberately starved’.

Authorities added that the parents allegedly confined their son to his bedroom for extended periods, leaving him isolated and deprived.

The couple was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children.

Prosecutors stated that he was being subjected to severe neglect and abuse, with limited access to necessities such as food, light, clothing, and human interaction.