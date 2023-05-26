Imran Khan thanks Shehbaz-led govt for adding his name to no-fly list

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan on Friday thanked incumbents for putting his name on the no-fly list.

His response comes a day after the Ministry of Interior placed the names of hundreds of PTI workers, including former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on the no-fly list.

The deposed premier took to Twitter and penned he has no plans to travel abroad because he neither has “any properties or businesses abroad” nor even a bank account outside the country.

“I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL,” Mr Khan said.

He went on to say that “If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth.”

Those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar.

PTI’s Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam are also included in the no-fly list.

The names of all the PTI leaders were put in the list on the recommendation of the institutions concerned.

The police department, National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department had requested the Ministry of Interior to include these names to the no-fly list.