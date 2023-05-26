Lady judge threat case: IK’s plea against summoning order of trial court dismissed

Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Friday dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the summoning order of the trial court in the lady judge threat case.

Islamabad District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued a detailed verdict.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Malik Aman upheld former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrant in a threat to the women judge case.

The court accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance on Thursday and adjourned the hearing till June 8. The court said the warrant at Imran Khan’s residence could not be complied with through proper legal procedures.

The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan’s warrant through legal procedures and directed him to appear on June 8.