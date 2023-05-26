Outrage mounts as cop shoots 11-year-old; investigation underway

In a shocking incident that has ignited outrage and raised concerns about police response to emergency calls, an 11-year-old boy was shot by an officer after he dialed 911 for help.

The incident took place in Mississippi on Saturday when police responded to a domestic disturbance call made by the kid.

The young boy was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Centre, where he was given a chest tube and placed on a ventilator.

The boy, identified as Aderrien Murry, has since been released from the hospital, according to his family.

However, the emotional scars and questions surrounding the shooting continue to haunt them. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the incident, hoping to shed light on the circumstances that led to the tragic shooting.

Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, spoke out about the horrifying incident.

She explained that when the officer arrived at their home in Indianola, he had his gun drawn at the front door and instructed everyone inside to exit the premises.

As Aderrien turned the corner of the hallway, the officer opened fire, striking the 11-year-old in the chest.

Recalling the heart-wrenching moment, Aderrien’s mother said, “His words were: ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do?’ and he started crying.”

She expressed her anguish and frustration, emphasizing that such incidents should not be allowed to happen.

“This cannot keep happening. This is not OK,” she pleaded.

The Indianola Police Department has not released the identity of the officer involved in the shooting. It is expected that as the investigation unfolds, more details will emerge regarding the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident.

Over the weekend, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence”, and will submit its findings to the relevant authorities.