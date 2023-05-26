Imran’s close aide singer Salman Ahmad condemns May 9 violence

Salman Ahmad rock guitarist, who could be seen frequently in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gatherings, also condemned the May 9 incidents in a video circulated on social media platforms.

He said that the events of May 9 hurt him and demanded punishment according to the law for those involved in it.

Singer Salman Ahmed is a close aide of Imran Khan.

He said no one should ever harm Pakistan.

Read Also: Ones who flew from the PTI’s nest

Over two dozen PTI top-tier and second-tier leadership left the party and strongly condemned the May 9 vandalism in which rioters torched military installations and public and private buildings causing millions of rupees loss.

The attacks on May 9 were condemned across the political arena and all walks of life in which people urged the political leadership to engage in dialogue to end the political unrest in the country.