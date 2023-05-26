Watch Live
Imran’s close aide singer Salman Ahmad condemns May 9 violence

Says no one should ever harm Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk May 26, 2023
<p>Salman Ahmad with Imran Khan. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Salman Ahmad rock guitarist, who could be seen frequently in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gatherings, also condemned the May 9 incidents in a video circulated on social media platforms.

He said that the events of May 9 hurt him and demanded punishment according to the law for those involved in it.

Singer Salman Ahmed is a close aide of Imran Khan.

He said no one should ever harm Pakistan.

Over two dozen PTI top-tier and second-tier leadership left the party and strongly condemned the May 9 vandalism in which rioters torched military installations and public and private buildings causing millions of rupees loss.

The attacks on May 9 were condemned across the political arena and all walks of life in which people urged the political leadership to engage in dialogue to end the political unrest in the country.

Imran Khan

Salman Ahmad

May 9 riots

