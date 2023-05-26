Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

LHC approves hearing on request to halt caretaker Punjab govt

Petitioner argues the caretaker govt's continuation violates constitution, as elections were supposed to take place within 90 days of the assembly's dissolution
Arshad Ali May 26, 2023
In a significant development, the Lahore High Court has issued a written order granting permission for the consideration of a request to cease the functioning of the caretaker Punjab government.

The order, which approves the application for a hearing, highlights the court’s willingness to address the matter.

The court has taken a proactive step by issuing a notice of 27A to the Advocate General Punjab, summoning their assistance in the case. Furthermore, notices have been sent to both the federal government and the Election Commission Pakistan, signaling their involvement in the proceedings.

All concerned parties have been directed by the court to submit their written responses by June 6, ensuring a comprehensive examination of the matter.

The petitioner argues that the caretaker government’s continuation violates the constitution, as elections were supposed to take place within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution.

lahore high court

Punjab government

Punjab caretaker government

