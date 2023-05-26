PM leaves for day-long visit to Karachi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday embarked on a day-long visit to Karachi, amidst a busy schedule filled with important engagements.

The highlight of the Prime Minister’s visit will be his attendance at the Textile Expo, where he will serve as the chief guest.

The premier is also expected to address the gathering and discuss the government’s plans to boost the textile sector further.

This event holds great significance for the country’s textile industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister has also scheduled a meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori. The meeting aims to discuss various issues related to the province and explore potential avenues for collaboration between the federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, the premier will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-4.

This project holds immense importance for the citizens of Karachi, as it aims to address the long-standing water scarcity issues in the city.