Pakistan’s salvation lies in exports: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to adhere to the Constitution, regardless of the challenges posed by the ongoing political crisis, which intensified following the violent protests on May 9.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Textile Expo on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the government’s belief in the rule of law, merit, and the firm determination to stay in line with the Constitution, rules, and policies.

During his address, the Prime Minister inaugurated the textile expo in Karachi, highlighting the significant participation of foreign investors in the event.

He expressed satisfaction that investors are pleased to come to Pakistan, recognizing the textile sector as the backbone of the country’s economy. Despite prevailing challenges, the textile industry in Pakistan continues to flourish.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the tireless efforts of business people, attributing their hard work to the improvement in the textile sector.

He also mentioned that pre-budget meetings are set to begin the following week, underlining that the textile industry contributes to 60% of the country’s exports.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government will extend necessary support to traders to enhance exports, welcoming unique ideas from all stakeholders.

He extended his congratulations to the organizers of the textile expo, recognizing their efforts in organizing the event.

Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized that the government remains committed to maintaining a supportive environment for foreign investors, rooted in the principles of the rule of law and merit.

As the political crisis persists, the Prime Minister’s steadfast commitment to upholding the Constitution serves as a beacon of stability and reassurance for the nation.

PM Shehbaz visits Karachi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday embarked on a day-long visit to Karachi, amidst a busy schedule filled with important engagements.

During his visit, the prime minister has also scheduled a meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori. The meeting aims to discuss various issues related to the province and explore potential avenues for collaboration between the federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, the premier will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-4.

This project holds immense importance for the citizens of Karachi, as it aims to address the long-standing water scarcity issues in the city.