Rare gun, knife attack in Japan leaves four dead

In a shocking incident that has stunned the nation, a rare gun and knife attack in rural Japan has resulted in the death of four individuals.

The incident, which involved a 12-hour stand-off with the police, took place in Nakano city, Nagano prefecture.

The suspect, identified as Masanori Aoki, a 31-year-old man and the son of a local politician, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, according to NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster.

The tragedy unfolded when authorities received a report of a woman being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. Police officers were dispatched to the scene, where they encountered the alleged assailant armed with a hunting rifle.

Aoki is said to have stabbed the woman and subsequently opened fire, shooting two police officers.

Both officers and the injured woman were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

An elderly woman, who was found lying on the ground outside the house, also lost her life in what appears to be an attack by the suspect.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, but an eyewitness at the scene reported that the suspect had attacked his first victim with a blade approximately 30 centimeters (1 foot) in length.

When questioned about the motive, Aoki allegedly responded, “I killed her because I wanted to.”

His attire at the time of the incident consisted of a camouflage uniform, a hat, sunglasses, and a mask. Following the initial assault, Aoki sought refuge inside his father’s residence, barricading himself for several hours. This incident has shaken Japan, a country known for its strict gun control measures and low rates of violent crime. The nation has been grappling with the aftermath of the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022, an event that sent shockwaves throughout the country. Incidents involving firearms are rare in Japan, where stringent regulations govern firearm ownership and access. In Japan, individuals interested in owning firearms must undergo a rigorous examination and mental health evaluation. Even then, ownership is restricted to shotguns and air rifles.