COAS donates Rs25 mln to support families of martyred Islamabad Police personnel

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir donated Rs 25 million to the martyrs of Islamabad Police.

According to a police spokesperson, this honorarium will be distributed among the heirs of all the martyrs.

Letters have been dispatched to the heirs of the martyrs by the Islamabad Police in this regard, the ICT Police said in a Twitter post.

The donation would be distributed among heirs of the martyrs of Islamabad Police in connection with Pakistan Martyrs’ Day.

The ICT Police spokesperson thanked COAS General Asim Munir for the donation on behalf of the heirs of martyrs.

‘Whatever happened on May 9 is condemnable, deplorable’

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has said that whatever happened on May 9 is condemnable and deplorable.

The sacrifices of those martyrs, who have been granted immortality by God, cannot be disregarded.

The army chief said this while addressing the relatives of the martyred personnel of Islamabad police. He was on a visit to the Islamabad Police Lines.

No sacrifices will be avoided for the sake of the country’s dignity and respect, Gen Munir said, adding the Pakistani nation stood by and will keep standing with the relatives of the martyrs.

The army chief’s visit to the Police Lines comes, as the nation unites today to observe ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan)’, dedicated to the brave heroes who laid down their lives for the defense and prosperity of the country.