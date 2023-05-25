I oppose ban on political parties, but they will have to become one: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while asserting that if PTI intends to transform into a militant organization, it will be held accountable under the law, said that he opposes the ban but political parties must also embrace a political approach.

During an informal interaction with journalists at the Parliament House, he highlighted that the events of May 9 witnessed a complete disregard for established boundaries and emphasized that, in accordance with the law, the PTI will have to face the consequences of their actions.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to express his view that productive negotiations cannot take place unless India reverses the August 2019 measures. He underlined that these measures blatantly disregard international laws and United Nations resolutions.

The foreign minister expressed that his party oppose a ban, but it is imperative for political parties to operate within the bounds of politics. “Should PTI choose to adopt a militant approach, legal consequences will follow,” he said, adding that the establishment of additional military courts is not under consideration, rather any violations of the law will be addressed through the implementation of the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.