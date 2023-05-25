Karachi, other parts of Sindh to experience heatwave in June

As the effects of climate change continue to unfold, Sindh Province prepares itself for a potential heat wave in June. The region is expected to bear the brunt of scorching temperatures, highlighting the urgency of addressing climate-related challenges.

In recent years, the impact of extreme heat has been keenly felt in Sindh, with the haunting memory of the deadly heat wave in June 2015, which claimed the lives of approximately 700 people.

In light of this, Sindh Health Department has taken proactive measures by releasing an action plan to mitigate the potential consequences of the upcoming heat wave.

The department warns that the possibility of a heat wave is limited to the province, with other regions of Pakistan not currently under the same threat.

During the anticipated heat wave, temperatures are projected to soar between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius, with some areas even reaching searing highs of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Both urban and rural areas of the province will be affected by the heat wave. The high-risk group includes individuals of all ages who work outdoors, such as the elderly, children, police personnel, and security guards.

In response to the potential challenges, the health department will establish a dedicated control room under the leadership of the Director-General of Health.

District officers have been instructed to ensure the provision of necessary facilities and resources in their respective areas.

Hospitals are on high alert, with emergency departments prepared to respond swiftly to any heat-related emergencies.

The availability of essential medicines will be closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare services.

To facilitate rapid emergency response, the Rescue 1122 ambulance service will remain operational and accessible 24 hours a day throughout Sindh.