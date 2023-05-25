PTI loses more wickets as two heavyweights jump ship

Former spokesperson of the Punjab government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema have announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and politics.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after being released from Adiala Jail, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema condemned the events that occurred on May 9 following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

He said upon hearing the news of Imran Khan’s arrest, I personally arrived at Jinnah House, with no intention of engaging in any form of attack or violence and I found it quite unexpected when individuals entered Jinnah House and engaged in acts of arson and vandalism.

“Those responsible for such actions should be held accountable and face legal consequences,” he said adding that the narrative that unfolded on May 9, which was a result of the senior leadership’s actions, unfortunately, continued due to circumstances beyond our control.

Cheema further said that the events of May had detrimental effects on democracy, politics, and peaceful protests. They not only harmed Pakistan domestically but also tarnished its image globally. In the absence of peaceful protests, the political party’s narrative suffers a setback, leading to losses in its overall message and agenda.

He announced their decision to disassociate from politics, which includes parting ways with PTI, adding that once they step away from politics, any affiliation with the party ceases to exist.

Speaking on the occasion, Musrat Jamshed Cheema expressed that her entry into politics was driven by a desire to contribute to the betterment of the country.

She emphasised that she spoke to Imran Khan 11 times on the phone and knew their calls were being tapped, adding that they didn’t talk about institutions in the telephonic conversation.

Ms Cheema stressed the importance of prioritising the nation’s welfare and rising above personal ego to mitigate the harm inflicted upon the country, urging everyone to unite for the betterment of the nation.

Earlier, former member national assembly and focal person on legal matters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maleeka Bokhari had announced disassociation from the party.

She said that she was not pressured to make this decision.

Maleeka condemned the incidents that occurred on May 9, saying that the ‘red line’ was crossed on the day.

She said that the perpetrators would be identified soon while urging that they should face punitive action.