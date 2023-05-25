Neither I nor Nawaz Sharif believe in revenge, says Maryam Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that both she and her father Nawaz Sharif do not believe in seeking revenge and have never resorted to it.

In a Twitter post, she expressed her opinion that Imran Khan’s remarks regarding Nawaz Sharif reflect a decline in his mental state. She believes that the PTI chairman’s wrongdoings and transgressions are catching up with him and the statement made by the former PM acknowledges his involvement in unjust actions against Nawaz Sharif, particularly in his removal from office.

The PML-N senior vice president while launching a scathing critique of Imran Khan, stated that his implication is that the injustices he committed against them warranted a retaliatory response. However, she emphasised that neither she nor party supremo believe in seeking revenge or resorting to such measures.

“However, we do hold a belief in divine retribution, and it is precisely what we are witnessing,” expressed Maryam Nawaz. The term “poetic justice” aptly captures this concept, serving as a valuable lesson for humanity.

In a separate tweet, the Sharif scion stressed that the blood of martyrs is not the possession of any individual; rather, it is the nation’s debt, the country’s pride, and the soil’s trust. Anyone who disregards it can only be considered a traitor.

In her critique of Imran Khan and PTI, Maryam Nawaz expressed that those disguised as politicians are, in fact, the traitors.