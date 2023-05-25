Historic: Pakistan, Russia start direct sea trade

Pakistan and Russia have achieved a significant milestone in maritime trade as direct sea trade commences between a Russian port and a Pakistani port.

In a historic moment, a Russian ship from Saint Petersburg has docked at Karachi port for the first time, marking a new era of trade relations between the two nations.

Previously, maritime trade between Pakistan and Russia was conducted through transshipment from other ports in the region.

However, the direct sea trade route opens up new opportunities for enhanced trade cooperation and more efficient import-export operations.

A special ceremony was held at Karachi port to commemorate the arrival of the Russian ship named Crystal.

Maritime affairs experts highlight the positive impact this development will have on strengthening bilateral trade ties and opening up avenues for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Pak Shaheen Limited, a prominent shipping company, emphasises that commercial goods from Russia can now reach Karachi in a relatively short span of 19 days via sea route.

This reduction in transit time is expected to boost trade volumes and contribute to the economic growth of both nations.

Moreover, this milestone paves the way for Karachi Port to emerge as a prominent hub for Russian ships, further enhancing its status as a major trade gateway in the region.

Abdullah Farrukh, an expert in maritime affairs, expresses optimism about the potential benefits of increased trade with Russia.

He suggests that Russian companies trading in yuan could potentially reduce the demand for dollars in Pakistan, thereby diversifying currency transactions and fostering economic stability.