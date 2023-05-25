Watch Live
Money

Historic Moment: Gwadar commences direct commercial exports to China

The dedicated efforts of the governments of Pakistan and China have made direct trade from Gwadar a reality
Samaa Web Desk May 25, 2023
The collaborative endeavors between Pakistan and China to transform Gwadar into a prominent global trade hub have achieved a significant breakthrough as the inaugural direct trade exports from Gwadar to China have been successfully accomplished.

A milestone has been reached as the initial shipment of five containers sets sail from Gwadar to China’s coastal city of Tianjin. These containers, carrying pharmaceuticals and raw materials, are expected to arrive at their destination within the next thirty days.

The dedicated efforts of the governments of Pakistan and China have made direct trade from Gwadar a reality. The relentless work of the Gwadar Port Authority stands as a testament to the full functionality of the Pakistan China Economic Corridor in handling cargo carriers for the international market.

Pakistan

China

cpec

gwadar

