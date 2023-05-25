Alkhidmat Foundation launches massive plantation drive to combat smog

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has embarked on a monumental plantation drive as part of its “Smog-Free Lahore” campaign, aiming to tackle the pressing issue of smog in the city. In collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the organisation orchestrated a grand program near Lahore Airport, where an astounding 3,000 volunteers came together to plant a staggering 15,000 saplings on a sprawling 7-acre plot of land, effectively establishing a magnificent “Urban Forest.”

Recognizing the critical importance of tree plantation in addressing smog and climate change, Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, emphasised the urgency of the matter during his impassioned address at the event. He highlighted that tree planting is an ongoing act of charity and stressed the imperative need for intensified efforts to plant more trees across the country. Dr. Mangat inaugurated the campaign alongside Tahir Watto, the Director General of PHA, by personally planting saplings.

Distinguished individuals in attendance included Abdullah Nisar Cheema, Project Director of Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, Chaudhry Saleem, Vice President of Alkhidmat Lahore, Sanan Akbar, Head of Alkhidmat Volunteers, and heads of various universities. Notably, participants encompassed a diverse range of individuals from different walks of life, including students and volunteers, who showcased unwavering enthusiasm for the cause.

Alkhidmat volunteers achieved an extraordinary feat during the program by planting an astounding 15,000 saplings in just 10 minutes, setting a remarkable record. Furthermore, the courageous children associated with Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care program actively participated by planting saplings in memory of their departed fathers. Attendees also displayed their dedication by naming the saplings after their loved ones, showcasing trees named Arjun, Pulkan, Sikh chin, Neem, Jamun, Molsari, and Amlatas.

The plantation drive received high praise from attendees, including PHA Director General Tahir Vito. He commended Alkhidmat Foundation’s laudable efforts, emphasising the significance of their “Smog-Free Lahore” campaign and its alignment with the ongoing battle against climate change. Vito underscored the crucial role of tree planting in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and expressed PHA’s unwavering commitment to support and maintain the plants planted by Alkhidmat.

Kashf Shah, another prominent figure at the event, warmly welcomed Alkhidmat Foundation’s “Smog-Free Lahore” campaign, recognizing it as a significant step towards combating climate change. Shah expressed hope that the positive impact of this campaign would become apparent in the near future. Stressing the collective responsibility to ensure a clean and healthy environment for future generations, Shah urged everyone to take decisive steps in this regard.

Sanan Akbar, Head of Alkhidmat Volunteers, outlined the organization’s plans to extend the campaign to colleges and universities, actively promoting and managing tree planting initiatives, including the development of urban forests within their surroundings. By fostering a culture of environmental consciousness among the youth, Alkhidmat aims to engage more individuals in contributing to this noble cause.

With Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan leading the charge, Lahore’s “Smog-Free” movement has gained significant momentum, inspiring people from all walks of life to unite in their efforts to combat smog and create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

