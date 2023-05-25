Bilawal commends PAF martyrs for thwarting enemy’s plans

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Thursday and lauded the matchless professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel.

The foreign minister while paying tribute to the PAF martyrs said, “The nation is grateful to all martyrs of Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly in order to foil the nefarious ambitions of our enemy.”

During the meeting, matters pertaining to evolving geo-strategic environment and regional security situation were discussed, a PAF news release said.

Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by the Pakistan Air Force with a special focus on the modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.

The Chief of the Air Staff also briefed the FM about his vision of PAF’s National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project and highlighted that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber & computing to accrue maximum social, economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.

The foreign minister stated that the government would utilise all its resources to modernize Pakistan Air Force for ensuring an impregnable aerial defence of the country.

He also admired the PAF leadership for the revamping of training to produce a well-equipped and skillful workforce and cope with the evolving dynamics of the aviation industry, and the challenges faced by national security.