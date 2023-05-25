MLC requests PCB to allow Pakistani players to participate

Major Cricket League (MCL) requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow Pakistani players to participate in the league.

PCB gave green signal to MCL management but also told them that the players would be allowed to play MCL, on one condition.

Samaa TV learnt that PCB demanded from MCL management that they should be paid $25,000 for every player’s participation.

MCL management asked PCB for some time before taking the final decision regarding the matter.

MCL would be played from 13 July to 30 July and many top players from all over the world have already signed up for it.

Sri Lankan Premier League will also be held from 31 July to 22 August and some of the Pakistani players will participate there as well.

The ODI World Cup will also be played in October-November, so fitness of the players would also be considered before allowing them in any league.