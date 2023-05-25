Maleeka Bokhari also leaves PTI

Former national lawmaker and focal person on legal matters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maleeka Bokhari, on Thursday announced disassociation from the party.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, she said that she is not pressured to make this decision.

Maleeka condemned the incidents that occurred on May 9, saying that the ‘red line’ was crossed on the day.

She said that the perpetrators would be identified soon while urging that they should face punitive action.