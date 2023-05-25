Watch Live
Imran urges CJP to do whatever in his capacity to protect life of Murad Saeed

He says, “Just like Arshad Sharif there are agencies out to kill him”
Samaa Web Desk May 25, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take any necessary actions to safeguard the life of party leader Murad Saeed.

In a tweet, the ex-prime minister shared a letter penned by Saeed to the top judge.

“Honourable Chief Justice, former federal minister and MNA Murad Saeed has written this letter to you about his life being under serious threat. Only the Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can ensure his safety,” the tweet read.

He added, “Just like Arshad Sharif there are agencies out to kill him.”

Imran Khan urged the CJP ‘to do whatever is within your means to protect his life’.

Imran Khan

Supreme Court

murad saeed

