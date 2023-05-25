Sony teases upcoming handheld device, ‘Project Q,’ enabling PS5 game streaming

Sony has unveiled an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts: a cutting-edge handheld device known as ‘Project Q.’

While it may not be a direct successor to the PlayStation Vita, this innovative gadget allows players to stream games from their PlayStation 5 consoles.

The company showcased this groundbreaking device during the recent PlayStation Showcase event, which primarily focused on forthcoming PS5 games.

However, Sony concluded the presentation by giving us a glimpse of two new hardware offerings.

The first of these new products is Project Q, an impressive handheld device that resembles a PS5 controller but boasts an ample 8-inch screen at its core.

Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that later this year, they will introduce a dedicated device that facilitates game streaming from the PS5 console using Wi-Fi and remote play.

This technological leap will provide gamers with the freedom to access any game in their PS5 library on the go.

Furthermore, Sony is preparing to launch its inaugural PlayStation earbuds, designed to deliver an unparalleled audio experience on both the PS5 and PCs.

Ryan expressed that these earbuds will offer “next-generation audio immersion” and can even be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth.

With the integration of advanced wireless technology, users can expect lossless audio and minimal latency, resulting in exceptional sound quality during gameplay.

While specifics regarding the pricing and specifications of these products remain undisclosed, Sony has promised to reveal further details in the near future.

However, it is worth noting that Project Q exclusively streams games from the PS5 console and does not support other cloud gaming services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

Despite this limitation, Sony’s commitment to innovation is evident in their relentless pursuit of enhancing the gaming experience for enthusiasts.

The PlayStation Showcase event concluded with an exciting announcement that will surely delight fans.

Sony confirmed the upcoming release of Spider-Man 2, a highly anticipated game for the PS5. The game will feature the iconic web-slinger, along with Miles Morales, joining forces to confront the formidable villain Kraven the Hunter.

Fans can expect this thrilling installment to hit the shelves in the fall, promising an exhilarating gaming experience.