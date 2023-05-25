CJP forms larger bench on pleas against Audio Leaks Commission

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court constituted a larger bench on the petitions against the Audio Leaks Commission.

In response to petitions regarding the Audio Leak Commission, a larger bench has been formed. Afive-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the petitions concerning the Audio Leak Commission tomorrow (Friday).

The five-member larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprise of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.