CJP forms larger bench on pleas against Audio Leaks Commission

Larger bench to take up the petitions concerning the Audio Leak Commission tomorrow
Samaa TV May 25, 2023
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court constituted a larger bench on the petitions against the Audio Leaks Commission.

In response to petitions regarding the Audio Leak Commission, a larger bench has been formed. Afive-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the petitions concerning the Audio Leak Commission tomorrow (Friday).

The five-member larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprise of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

