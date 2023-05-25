Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house

Punjab Police on Thursday carried out a raid on the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s house in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-Corruption Court of Lahore rejected the interim bail of Elahi for alleged corruption in the development projects on Thursday.

In February, he joined the PTI along with ten other former MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q).

Then, PTI president said that he along with his son stood with Imran Khan and will continue to support PTI chairman.

In a video message, Elahi reiterated his and his son Moonis’s steadfast commitment to Imran Khan after one of his family members, Chaudhry Wajahat, parted ways with the party.

“Having delivered on their promises to us, it is now our solemn duty to fulfill our commitments by steadfastly standing beside them during challenging times.”

PTI president said his appointment as the chief minister instilled a sense of loyalty within him towards Imran Khan. However, when requested to step down from the post, he willingly sacrificed it without hesitation.