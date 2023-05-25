Woman judge threat case: Court upholds Imran’s bailable arrest warrant

Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman has upheld PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrant in the case of woman judge threat case.

The court granted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance for today and adjourned the hearing till June 8.

The court said the warrant at Imran Khan’s residence could not be complied with through proper legal procedures.

The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan’s warrant through legal procedures.

The court maintained Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrant and told him to appear on June 8.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman adjourned the hearing of the case till June 8.