PTI leaders’ pre-arrest bail pleas rejected over non-appearance

The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court rejected the pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders over their non-appearance.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail application of the PTI leaders in the cases registered against them under the terrorism act.

No leader appeared before the court except former member Aamer Mahmood Kiani.

The PTI leaders’ counsel said they are filing pleas for exemption from today’s appearance.

Expressing indignation, the court said that today arguments were to be given on the confirmation of the bail. The lawyer filed exemption applications on behalf of Hammad Azhar and Omar Ayub.

The court rejected the exemption from appearance pleas of the remaining PTI leaders and dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea.

The leaders who were denied bail include Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Farrukh Habib, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati, Atif Khan, Murad Saeed, Hassaan Niazi, Ali Nawaz and Raja Khurram among others.

Cases against the PTI leaders are registered with the Golra and CTD police stations.

Chohan’s bail extended

Meanwhile, the interim bail of former PTI leader Fayyazul Hasan Chohan was extended till June 1.

The former provincial minister did not appear in court due to an illness.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Hamid Hussain. Chohan’s wife appeared in the court along with her lawyer Yasir Hussain Shah Tirmizi and submitted an application for one-day exemption from appearance along with the medical certificate of the former provincial minister.

She told the court that Chohan could not appear in court due to an illness.

The court accepted the request for one-day exemption from appearance and ordered to ensure the presence of the suspect on June 1 at the next hearing.

A case has been registered against Fayyazul Hasan Chohan at the Sadiqabad police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The former provincial minister had obtained an interim bail in this case before his detention.