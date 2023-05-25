Imran terminates basic party membership of quitting central leadership

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has terminated the basic party membership of the central leadership members who quit the party.

Moreover, Aamer Kiani, Amin Aslam, Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar have left the party’s Core Committee WhatsApp group, while Fawad Chaudhry was removed from the group.

The names of the core committee members were also removed from the roll-off list of the PTI.

The Bani Gala social media team has also been instructed to update the social media accounts.