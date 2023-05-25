Pakistani Rupee gains 63 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

The Pakistan Rupee gained 63 paisas against the American currency and reached Rs286.50 at the closing time of the interbank trading.

On Wednesday, the US Dollar closed at Rs287.13.

The US Dollar gained a dollar against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market and reached Rs309.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the budget for the next fiscal year 2023-2024 will be presented on June 9.

The first part of the next financial year’s federal budget is in its final stage of preparation.

It will include the expenses incurred by the ministries and divisions in the current financial year, the completed projects as well as ongoing ones, and other details.

It will also carry the details of the government’s performance in the current financial year.