When blood of martyrs spills, it changes destiny of nations: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, quoting a Punjabi verse that translates to “when the blood of martyrs spills, it changes the destiny of nations”.

In his video message on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan today, the minister said that the martyrs are our benefactors, and nations that fail to remember those who sacrificed their lives, are eventually forgotten.

“It was our duty to remember and honor our martyrs with respect,” he stressed.

The minister added that family members of martyrs, including parents, siblings, spouses and children, should never feel that the people had forgotten their loved ones who selflessly gave their lives for the nation.

Strongly condemning the events that unfolded on May 9, the minister said it was painful to see how the miscreants inflicted pain upon the families of the martyrs by desecrating and destroying the monuments dedicated to the Shuhada.

Read also: Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ to pay homage to its martyrs

“The whole nation strongly condemns these incidents and stands unwaveringly in solidarity with the martyrs’ families.”

The minister declared that the miscreants responsible for defiling the martyrs’ monuments may indeed possess Pakistani citizenship, but they do not deserve to be called Pakistanis.

It may be noted that Pakistan is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ across the country to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

Read also: Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in

The main ceremony of the day was held at the Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army staff, General Asim Munir, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Nadeem Raza, families of the martyrs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and several other personalities.

Floral wreaths were also laid at the martyrs’ monument.