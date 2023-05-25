SCBA president challenges summons by audio leaks commission

Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi has challenged the summons notice from the audio leaks commission.

Zuberi filed a constitutional petition against the summons.

On Wednesday, the federal government provided the alleged audio leaks to the inquiry commission set up for investigating them.

A transcript has also been submitted along with the audios with the signature of the authorized officer.

Sources said a total of eight audio clips have been submitted to the commission.

The names, designations and available contact numbers of the people mentioned in the audio leaks are also included in the documents.

On Monday, the three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks related to the judiciary and judges decided to make its proceedings public.