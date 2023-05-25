Watch Live
SCBA president challenges summons by audio leaks commission

Abid Zuberi files constitutional petition against summons
Zulqarnain Iqbal May 25, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi has challenged the summons notice from the audio leaks commission.

Zuberi filed a constitutional petition against the summons.

On Wednesday, the federal government provided the alleged audio leaks to the inquiry commission set up for investigating them.

A transcript has also been submitted along with the audios with the signature of the authorized officer.

The federal government has provided the alleged audios to the inquiry commission for investigation.

Sources said a total of eight audio clips have been submitted to the commission.

The names, designations and available contact numbers of the people mentioned in the audio leaks are also included in the documents.

On Monday, the three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks related to the judiciary and judges decided to make its proceedings public.

