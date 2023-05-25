Pakistan rejects India-led G20 meeting held in disputed Srinagar: FO

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a weekly briefing on Thursday said that Pakistan has rejected the G20 meeting organized by India in Srinagar.

Foreign Office spokeswoman said that such a conference in the disputed region is a ‘betrayal to Kashmiris’.

Baloch said Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is a disputed region at the international level and India is pretending that the situation in Occupied Kashmir is ‘normal’.

China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Oman have not attended the G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar.

The FO spokesperson said that on May 22, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto addressed the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He is the first Foreign Minister of Pakistan to address the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The spokesperson said that the letter sent by the US Congressman’ did not contain correct facts.

“The rights and property of all citizens are being protected in Pakistan. All actions are being taken in Pakistan according to the constitution and law regarding the incidents of May 9,” the spokesperson said.