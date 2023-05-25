Commanding officer seeks custody of 16 suspects for trial under Army Act

In a significant development in the case of arson and vandalism at Corps Commander House, Lahore, the commanding officer has sought the custody of 16 miscreants for action against them under the Army Act.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore has accepted the commanding officer’s plea.

The court has ordered to hand over 16 suspects, including former MPA Mian Akram Usman, to the commanding officer.

According to the commanding officer, the suspects have been found guilty under sections 3, 7 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

According to him, the suspects can be tried under the Army Act 1952. The prosecution did not object to the commander’s request, the court ruled.

The superintendent of the Camp Jail should hand over the 16 suspects to the commanding officer for further action, the court ruled.

On May 23, the joint investigation teams (JIT) formed to probe into the May 9 incidents started working. According to the authorities, the teams have arrested 688 suspects so far, while 1,634 people involved in the attacks are still most wanted.

The JIT officials said 422 people involved in extremist activities have been referred to the Counter-Terrorism Department for investigation.

Moreover, 571 people have been sent to jail, the officials added.