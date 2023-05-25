Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai joins PML-Q

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held in Lahore, attended by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Sarwar, Noor Wali, and other party leaders.

During the press conference, Ayesha Gulalai confirmed her decision to join the PML-Q, expressing her confidence in the party’s leadership and vision.

In another development, a prominent leader of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Noor Wali also announced his departure from the QWP and subsequent joining of the PML-Q.

This further reinforces the growing appeal and strength of the PML-Q under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat.

Chaudhry Sarwar, speaking at the press conference, expressed his pleasure at the growing number of individuals aligning themselves with the PML-Q.

He stated that Ayesha Gulalai and Noor Wali would play crucial roles in fortifying the party’s presence and influence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.