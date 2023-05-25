Plea for Punjab Assembly restoration disposed of for being heard in SC

The Lahore High Court disposed of a petition for restoration of the Punjab Assembly over being under trial in the Supreme Court.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was hearing an appeal by citizen Sharafat Ali on the issue of restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

The bench asked how the petitioner was the affected party.

Advocate Adil Chattha said it was not necessary to be a directly affected party under various judgments of the Supreme Court.

The issue of dissolution of an assembly is a matter of public interest, the counsel further said.

“This matter is in the Supreme Court and the apex court is the appropriate forum,” Justice Najafi remarked.

Two days ago, an intra-court appeal was filed with the Lahore High Court for the restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is illegal and unconstitutional, the petitioner said.

The single bench had dismissed the petition on the grounds that the applicant was not an aggrieved party, the petitioner’s counsel said.

He further argued that the advice for dissolution of the assembly sent by former chief minister Parvez Elahi does not meet the constitutional and statutory requirements.