Qatari man wins gold for inventing ‘smart prayer rug’

A Qatari inventor has won a coveted gold medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, for creating a smart prayer rug, a groundbreaking development that merges technology with tradition.

Inventor Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis has been awarded the prestigious Innovation Prize for creating the world’s first smart prayer rug.

His invention, a smart educational prayer rug known as “Sajdah,” is designed to teach new Muslims and children how to pray properly.

The award recognizes his pioneering efforts in designing a rug that seamlessly integrates advanced technology to enhance the spiritual experience for Muslims around the world.

The smart prayer rug revolutionizes the way individuals engage in prayer, combining traditional elements with modern-day innovation.

Made from high-quality materials, the rug features embedded sensors, microchips, and a wireless connectivity system, enabling it to provide an array of intelligent functionalities.

One of the rug’s notable features is its ability to detect the orientation of the rug itself.

Additionally, the smart prayer rug is equipped with integrated LED lights, which gently illuminate to indicate the correct positions for various prayer movements, such as bowing and prostration. This visual guidance is especially beneficial for new converts, children, and individuals with visual impairments, allowing them to perform their prayers correctly.

To further enhance the spiritual experience, the rug incorporates an audio system that delivers personalized recitations of the Quran and supplications based on the user’s preferences.

By connecting the rug to a companion mobile app, users can select their preferred reciters, verses, and even customize their experience with ambient sounds, such as the soothing rustle of leaves or the calming sound of flowing water.

Held from April 26 to 30 this year, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is the world’s No. 1 exhibition in the field of inventions, showcasing more than 1,000 inventions from different countries worldwide.

During the exhibition, Khamis was also awarded the MyKenz Influential Innovators Award.