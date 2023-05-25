Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th May 2023 May 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th May 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ to pay homage to its martyrs Javed Akhtar Ansari leaves PTI, Dr Haider joins PPP Solar investment outshines oil: IEA Related Stories Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ episode 47 dissipates misconceptions, clarifies ‘Meerasim’ relationship Turkey, Egypt, KSA, Indonesia and China join ‘Srinagar G20 boycott’ group Mia Khalifa delivers speech at prestigious Oxford