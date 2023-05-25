Javed Akhtar Ansari leaves PTI, Dr Haider joins PPP

In a marathon race of leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT), Javed Akhtar Ansari on Thursday announced to leave the PTI.

Ansari was the former advisor of the former chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Separately, Dr. Haider Ali from Swat, who earlier announced to leave the party, now joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Dr. Haider Ali addressing a press conference along with PPP leader Faisal Karim Kindi said he was returning back the PTI ticket and condemned the May 9 violence.

