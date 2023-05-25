LHC seeks replies from federal, Punjab govts on plea for JIT into May 9 attacks

The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the relevant parties on a petition to conduct a judicial inquiry into the violent incidents of May 9.

While hearing the petition seeking a judicial inquiry, the court sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments, and the Punjab inspector general of police.

The court also directed to merge all the applications of the similar nature.

Also Read: PM to visit Peshawar today, review law and order situation

The LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition of Afzal Pahat.

The petition maintained that after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, peaceful protests were held across the country. However, due to some extremists, the protests turned into chaos.

Government buildings were damaged and incidents of vandalism took place.

Also Read: Party members being forced to quit at gunpoint: Imran Khan

The petitioner pleaded that a joint investigation team should be formed to probe into these incidents, under the supervision of a Lahore High Court judge.

Further hearing was adjourned till Monday.