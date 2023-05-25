PTI Haqiqi faction emerges out of Imran Khan’s party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haqiqi has been formed after a number of PTI leaders left the party over May 9 violence.

PTI) Haqiqi Chairman Rao Yasir, who previously served as PTI Multan district Youth Wing president, strongly condemned the wrong decisions that have put the country in a critical situation

Rao said Pakistan Army is the protector of the borders and security institutions told Imran Khan about Bushra Bibi and Buzdar's corruption tales.

“The youth were brought to such a situation that they attacked the installations of sensitive institutions,” he added.

He condemned the events of May 9 and demanded that people involved must be punished.

“I announce the formation of PTI Haqiqi on Martyrs' Day,” Rao Yasir said.

enter image description here

“I will campaign for those who are innocent and will gather the youth from all over the country. Whenever elections are held, the youth leaders will go to the parliament,” PTI Haqiqi chairman said.

He said two days later he will register this group and get the electoral symbol.

If the youth want to change the country, they should support PTI Haqiqi, he appealed

