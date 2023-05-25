Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in

Celebrities and renowned personalities from Pakistan have come together to pay homage to the martyrs on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ (Day of Tribute to Pakistan’s Martyrs).

In a touching video, these prominent figures expressed their respect and gratitude towards the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Ansar Burney, Pakistani human and civil rights activist who also served as the Federal Minister for Human Rights, emphasized that martyrs never truly die.

He highlighted how the monuments erected in their memory stand strong, noting that not even the most formidable enemies of the nation destroy them.

Burney underlined the identity of the martyrs as intertwined with the motherland, representing their eternal connection to Pakistan.

Jahangir Khan, a former professional squash player from Pakistan and a six-time World Open title winner, spoke about the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

“Nations that forget their martyrs are eventually forgotten by history,” he stated, emphasizing that the debt owed to the martyrs’ blood can never be repaid and urged the nation to cherish their memory.

Javed Shaikh, acclaimed Pakistani actor, also highlighted the significance of the martyrs in Pakistan’s strength and power.

He asserted that the country’s greatest power lies within its martyrs, and it is the duty of the entire nation to honor and respect their sacrifices.

Ahsan Khan, renowned actor and television host, emphasized the importance of unity in the country’s survival.

He urged everyone to come together and promise to maintain the unbreakable unity that makes Pakistan strong.

Shehryar Zaidi, a veteran Pakistani television actor, expressed his unwavering support for the Pakistani army.

He declared his love for the armed forces and reaffirmed his standing with them, recognizing their vital role in safeguarding the nation.

Bilal Ashraf, another prominent actor, echoed the sentiments of support for the Pakistan army.

He professed his unwavering commitment, love, and support for the armed forces, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strength lies in its brave soldiers.

Watch the video here: