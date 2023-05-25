Ogra takes notice against illegal sale of petroleum products

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken action against the illegal sale of petroleum products.

In a statement released on Thursday, an OGRA spokesperson confirmed that the enforcement team has been placed on high alert to monitor the quality and pricing of petroleum products.

Subsequently, about 40 illegal petrol stations have been sealed, effectively shutting down their operations.

The crackdown on illegal sales aims to ensure that consumers receive safe and regulated petroleum products at fair prices.