Imran Khan moves SC against attempts to dismantle PTI

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court against the alleged attempt to dissolve the party.

The petition maintains that attempts are being made to dissolve the PTI through fear and arrests.

It also said that houses were being raided and arrests made without registering cases.

The Lahore Corps Commander House is actually Jinnah House, and legally a civilian building, the petition says.

The trial of those suspected to have carried out the Jinnah House attack in military courts is against the law, the petition stated.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister said he is ready to constitute a committee for talks with the ‘powerful quarters’ and to step back if that panel is convinced over two things.

He addressed his supporters soon after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry quit the party.

He said he is ready to form a committee to talk to anyone who wielded any power.

“I am forming this committee and I say two things. If they convince it that they have a solution and the country can function better without Imran Khan, or they convince it what benefit will Pakistan gain from holding elections in October.”

“Convince us on these two things, and I am ready to retreat for the sake of the country,” he added.