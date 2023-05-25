Anti corruption court rejects interim bail plea of Pervaiz Elahi

An Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore rejected the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in alleged corruption in the development projects on Thursday.

The court dismissed the bail on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the request for a day attendance waiver.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s lawyers had filed a request for a day attendance waiver for Pervez Elahi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi said that he along with his son stood with Imran Khan and will continue to support PTI chairman.

In February, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi joined the PTI along with ten other former MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q).

In a video message, Elahi reiterated his and his son Moonis’s steadfast commitment to Imran Khan after one of his family members, Chaudhry Wajahat, parted ways with the party.

“Having delivered on their promises to us, it is now our solemn duty to fulfill our commitments by steadfastly standing beside them during challenging times.”

PTI president said his appointment as the chief minister instilled a sense of loyalty within him towards Imran Khan. However, when requested to step down from the post, he willingly sacrificed it without hesitation.