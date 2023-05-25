‘Hold press conference, end the matter,’ IHC judge suggests Asad Qaiser

The Islamabad High Court disposed of the petition of PTI leader Asad Qaiser on submission of the record of the cases filed by the police against him.

Justice Arbab Tahir asked the lawyer whether Asad Qaiser was not in the mood to hold a press conference yet.

“Hold a press conference and end this matter,” the judge stated.

The judge’s remarks evoked laughter in the courtroom.

The court was hearing Asad Qaiser’s application filed for providing details of the cases registered against him.

The Islamabad police presented the record of six FIRs registered against Asad Qaiser.

On presentation of the record, Asad Qaiser’s application was disposed of.

On Wednesday, the court had told the capital police to present the record of cases against the former National Assembly speaker by today.

Justice Tahir heard the plea.

The Islamabad police had submitted a record of seven cases against the PTI leader in the court.

Qaiser’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court they still did not know how many cases have been registered, and pleaded for the court to order the police to present the complete record.

The last FIR against Asad Qaiser was registered on March 18, the police report said.