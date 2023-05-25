IHC sets free PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry arrested under MPO

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the arrest of PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry under 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) null and void.

The IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the case and ordered the release of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

On Wednesday, the PTI secretary general Asad Umar was released from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, and soon after coming out of the jail, held a press conference at the National Press Club aka Islamabad Press Club, and announced to resign from all party positions.

It is pertinent to note that Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb earlier granted Imran Khan interim bail for two weeks in the Al Qadir Trust case.